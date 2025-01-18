This Saturday, Benito Villamarín hosts its first match in 2025. It is the match corresponding to the 20th matchday of LaLigawith which the Real Betis The second round begins against the Deportivo Alavés. It will be from 6:30 p.m. when Hernández Hernández, referee of the match, gives the initial whistle in Heliópolis.

The green-and-whites link up two games in a row losing (1-0 in Valladolid, last day, and 5-1 against Barcelona, ​​in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey), after having gone seven consecutive games without losing. For its part, The babazorro team has not won in LaLiga since the 12th matchdayagainst Mallorca (2-1); In addition, Eduardo Coudet, a coach who came to the club to the detriment of Luis García Plaza, still does not know what it is to win at the head of his new team.

Regain trust

The defeats in Valladolid and Barcelona have reduced the morale of the Betic fans, who hope that their team can add three at home this Saturday. Of course, for this, Manuel Pellegrini will not have many troops, since he has only recovered for the call Marc Rocawhile they are low the injured Bellerín, William Carvalho, Chimy Ávila, Lo Celso and Aitor Ruibal.

Alavés currently registers his best historical streak against Betisas he has accumulated four consecutive official matches without losing. At a general level, taking into account the confrontations between these teams in Seville, the record is twelve local victories, three draws and four away victories. Taking as closest precedent last season’s gamethat match ended with a goalless draw.