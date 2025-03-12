He Betis will play tomorrow before the Vitoria de Guimaraes Its 32nd tie in European competitions. Since the 1963-64 season against Stade Française in the Cup of Fairs he has played on different fronts such as La Recopa, UEFA Cup, League of … Champions, Europa League or Conference League but its continental career has had the roof in the round of the quarterfinals, where it aspires to qualify tomorrow if it surpasses the Vitoria away from home. This circumstance is a challenge in Verdiblanca history, given that of the eleven crosses that have decided far from Villamarín only in four have achieved the pass by the Heliopolitans. The memory of the classifications in Kazan, Alkmaar, Monaco and Milan He wants to have one more milestone in Guimaraes.

Winning at the Dom Afonso Henrique stadium is the key to being among the eight best teams in the Conference And it is the objective of the group trained by Manuel Pellegrini, a specialist in challenging all the historical achievements of the Verdiblanco Club. In this way, The 31 back meetings That Betis has played in his continental eleven participations have ended with Verdiblanco triumph, eight were draws and twelve, defeats. Outside Heliopolis, eleven of these crosses decided, of which the joys are positively remembered before Milan in the 1977-78 Recopa despite the 2-1 defeat (providential goal of López) having won 2-0 in the first leg (Eulate and García Soriano); against Monaco at the previous crossing 2005-06 champions with Edu’s goal at home and double Oliveira for 2-2 in Louis II; In Alkmaar with the Az of Louis van Gaal falling 2-1 with providential both Melli In the discount to assert the successes of Robert and Tardelli in the first leg of the end of the UEFA Cup 2005-06; and the most recent triumph in Kazan 0-2 against Rubin, targets of Nono and Rubén Castroafter 1-1 in Villamarín, in the Europa League 2013-14.



The setbacks outside the Verdiblancos house in this European history are greater since with this order of parties it fell in the return against the Stade Française In the Cup of Fairs of the 1963-64 (2-0), with the Dynamo of Moscow in the 1977-78 (3-0), before the Craiova University in the UEFA Cup 1984-85 (1-0), with the Chelsea in the 1997-98 Recopa (3-1), with a 2-0 Pellegrini in Frankfurt before the Eintracht (1-1) in the round of 16 of the Europe 2021-22 and with the Zagreb dynamo (1-1) In the play off prior to the round of 16 of the Conference League last season.

In 20 of the Qualifiers, the Betis enjoyed the field factor, something that will not have in Guimaraes or in the following crosses either with the Jagiellonia or the Circle of Bruges in rooms or with cellhex, Lugano, Panathinaikos or Fiorentina in the semifinals. When he played the decisive duel at Villamarín, he took advantage of this factor with the Moscow Lokomitive in the Collect 1977-78, with Fenerbahçe and Kaiserslautern in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup, with the BVSC Budapest and Copenhagen in the 1997-98 Recop UEFA 2003-04, but changed the air with the Steaua in UEFA 2005-06, against Sevilla in the Europa League 2013-14 and in the same competition with Rennes (2018-19) and Manchester United (2022-23). He recovered it positively with the Krivbas and the Kaa Gent at the conference of this same course.

This Thursday will be Betis number 105 in European competitionswith a balance of 50 wins, 22 draws and 32 losses. The Betic Participations in Continental Competitions have been the Cup of Fairs of the 1964-65 season, the Decopa of 1977-78 and 1997-98, the UEFA Cup 1982-83, 1984-85, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2002-03, 2005-06, 2013-14, 2018-19, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24, the Champions League 2005-06 and the Conference League 2023-24 and 2024-25. The Betis player who has more European participations is Joaquínwith 40 games played, which Aitor follows, with 31. In total there have been 222 players who have represented Betis in European competitions. As for the top scorers it appears Alfonso Like the first with eight goals, ahead of Alexis, Borja Iglesias and Lo Celso, which add up to five. José López Hidalgo’s first greenish. In the trainers plot the prominence of Manuel Pellegrini It is indisputable, given that the Chilean has directed Betis 36 times in European competitions, while the second is Lorenzo Serra Ferrer, with 18. And as presidents the first is also contemporary, given that since Angel Harowith 44, surpassed Manuel Ruiz de Lopera (30).