He Betiswith seven points in the Conference League after beating Petrocub in Moldova 0-1, is seventeenth and has practically no chance of being among the top eight in the Conference league phase (there are five teams with ten points and another five with nine and all have a better goal coefficient waiting for the last day) and is practically qualified for the play off (given that there are several teams with four points but almost all of them have large goal averages against) that will face the teams that They remain, after the dispute on the last day next week, between ninth and twenty-fourth places. It is worth remembering that the distances are so short that on the last day a goal can make a team go up or down several places.

Betis reaches this date as the best-placed team of those with seven points thanks to its goal average of zero. They are behind Copenhagen, sixteenth, with eight points, and one position ahead of Panathinaikos. Everything will depend on the final day, which will be played next Thursday starting at 9:00 p.m., with a simultaneous schedule for all the matches in this competition. Betis will host HJK Helsinki, which is twenty-ninth with four points after drawing two-two tonight with Molde. The Betis could qualify among the top 24 even if they lose, depending on the results of the teams in the lower zone.

The new Conference has a format in which the path to follow for any team is determined from the classification in the group stage. Betis, not being among the top eight or the bottom eight, will go to a play off. From ninth to sixteenth they will be seeded, so they will play the second leg at home next February 20 The first leg matches are set for the 13th of the same month, and they will face teams between the 17th and the 24th.

Once the final classification has been determined, there will be a draw (to be held on December 20) to determine the crosses, which will generate a table in which the teams will have their path to the final defined. For example, the ninth and tenth will face the twenty-third or twenty-fourth, something that will be determined in the draw. And in the round of 16 they would play against the seventh or eighth. To avoid Chelsea, for example, at least until the semifinals, which is the intractable leader with full wins and the most powerful team in this competition, Betis is interested in finishing in positions like 11, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 , 21 or 22. If the green and white, for example, finish ninth or tenth, they could meet the English in a later tie.









Betis currently has five goals for and against, which means it has zero goal average. For now, in the event that there is a tie on points after the sixth matchday, UEFA specifies that the criteria to apply to see who is ahead will be the following:

to. Highest goal difference in the league phase

b. Highest number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Highest number of goals scored away from home in the league phase

d. Highest number of wins in the league phase

and. Highest number of away wins in the league phase

F. Highest number of points collectively obtained by rivals in the league phase

g. Greater collective goal difference of opponents in the league phase

h. Highest number of goals scored collectively by rivals in the league phase

Yo. Lowest total disciplinary points based solely on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Highest club coefficient