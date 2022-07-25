Diego Laínez has had a nightmare year at Betis. Since his complicated transfer to the Olympic Games, the Mexican has not had a single dose of fortune within the team from the city of Seville, where he went from being the future jewel of the club to what the fans consider one of the most important lies of the green and white box.
Now and as a sign of Pellegrini’s lack of confidence in the Mexican, the Chilean coach has left him out of the club’s preseason, a move that forces Diego to leave the institution as soon as possible and already has the contract on the table that can carry out this movement.
Betis has presented the renewal offer to the Mexican winger. Only if Diego accepts and signs his extension for one more year, the team will be willing to let him out on loan to the club that first paid a good part of his salary and second convinces both that it is the best destination for the future of the team. soccer player. At the moment, Laínez has not signed the extension of his contract, although time is running out and he has this week as the limit to accept or continue looking for someone to buy his letter.
#Betis #accelerates #departure #Diego #Laínez
Leave a Reply