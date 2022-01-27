The report on which Betis based most of their accusations before the Disciplinary Commission in the appeal to avoid the disqualification of the Benito Villamarín stadium includes many sequences on what happened in the bench area during the minutes following the attack with the PVC stick launched by a fan on Joan Jordán’s head at the end of the first half of the Copa del Rey derby between Betis and Sevilla. Betis presented a report based on an investigation team comprised of a criminology specialist, a non-verbal communication expert, a speech therapist and a forensic psychologist. The green-and-white act begins when Jordán is attacked and the report states that “the blow is real, although according to one of the health workers treating him the blow is very light. The same player gestures and verbally communicates to the referee that he is fine” , then Betis points out to Jordán that “the next eight minutes are of normal behavior, apparently without symptoms of dizziness or fatigue”.

Betis focuses on the figure of Juan Martagón, Sevilla delegate. “Mr. Martagón moves and looks for the opportunity to speak with Ivan Rakitic when there is no referee nearby. And then, when he is out of the referees’ reach, he speaks to Mr. Lopetegui in confidence”, reads the text. from Betis. From then on the protagonist of the Betis indictment becomes the opponent coach Julen Lopetegui. It is he who tells Jordán to “fall the earth”. “From that moment on – according to Betis – you can see how Jordán begins to show signs of dizziness and that’s when he sits on the ground”, concludes the report made public by El Chiringuito, which contains 23 pages with images, frames and descriptions attached. What Betis showed in their appeal coincides with what many of their players underlined a few hours after the suspension of the derby, accusing Lopetegui and Jordán of asking for the suspension of the derby, which was then resumed the next day behind closed doors and won by Betis. 2-1. It was Camarasa, Miranda, Tello, Borja Iglesias and Willian José who raised their voices on social networks. The first was Camarasa, who condemned the unfortunate events that took place at the Villamarín stadium but pointed the finger directly at Jordán himself and the Sevilla manager, Julen Lopetegui, because the latter induced his player to lie down and pretend not to to be able to continue. “Embarrassing and unwarranted action by someone who does not represent our fans. I hope Joan Jordán is well, even though we have all heard (including the 4th referee) how his coach encouraged him to throw himself down ‘”, had been the Camarasa message. Exactly on the same line, his teammate, Juan Miranda, intervened on social networks. “I completely condemn what happened in the triad and hope Jordan is well. We all heard how his coach encouraged him to jump in and get dizzy, they knew what they were doing. “