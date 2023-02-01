The FC Barcelona of Xavi He had everything prepared for the clash against one of the strongest rivals in the highest Spanish competition, the Real Betis from Chilean Manuel Pellegrini. On paper, everything seemed to be a difficult game for Barça because all the pressure fell on the culé team. Xavi’s men recovered an important asset in Lewandowski, but unfortunately he could not count on one of his best weapons in attack, the Frenchman Ousmane Dembele. All this corresponded to day number 17 of The league.
The match began very disputed and quite stuck, showing high concentration on the part of both teams, leaving the feeling that both would work until the end to don’t give away anything at all. Next, we share the assessment of each of the Barça players in the match where they won the victory against Betis.
Ter Stegen (6.8): Another of those who had few interventions was Ter Stegen. They didn’t demand much of him.
Jules Kounde (6,7): As usual, the Frenchman showed quality in almost all the interventions he had. His score drops when he scores an own goal.
Ronald Araujo (7): Araújo had a pretty decent game. He ups his score by assisting Lewandowski with a header.
Christensen (6.7): Despite not being the most influential on the defensive line, he was good in each one he participated. He wasn’t very demanding either.
Alex Bucket (7.2): The game for the young Barça left-back was quite complete. He meshed in the Barça circuit both in defense and in attack. He assisted on the first goal.
Sergio Busquets (8.5): Sergio Busquets is another of those who most of the time fulfills the role and function. He was fine at the time of making play and when he had to remove, he managed to do it several times.
Frenkie de Jong (6,6): It was not the best game of the Dutch. He lost several balls and that punished him in the score.
Pedro (7.5): Pedri almost always has good productions. He was very involved in the game and participated a lot. He had great chances to score, but unfortunately they didn’t end in goal.
Gavi (7.2): Even though he wasn’t in his usual position, as a midfielder, Gavi always gives you what the team needs.
Raphinha (7.2): He had a game of ups and downs. At first he seemed to have a positive impact but it faded until his goal came in the second half and he redeemed himself.
Lewandowski (7): Lewandowski did not have a good game, but he finally got the sacred cry that helped Barça to tighten the victory.
Ansu Fati (6.6): He entered the dynamic that Barça had well, but in the little he played, he did not have a significant influence.
Ferran Torres (6.5): Ferran Torres was another of those who entered but went completely unnoticed, once again.
Kessie (6.5): He did not have many minutes to play, which is why it cannot be evaluated in the way expected.
#Betis #Barcelona #Barça #footballers #Betis #LaLiga
