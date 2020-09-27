Neena Gupta always talks openly about her personal and professional life. During an interview recently, Neena told how she had told daughter Masaba that she was going to get married. Neena told The Times of India, ‘Vivek and I were together for about 8/10 years. He used to come to my Mumbai home and I used to go to Delhi to meet him. When I told Masaba that I wanted to get married, Masaba asked why. I told Masaba that in order to live in this society, one has to get married or else you do not get respect in the society. Masaba understood my point.

Neena further said, ‘Masaba is such that she can do anything for her mother’s happiness, whether she likes it or not. So I was not upset, but I felt a little awkward telling her. ‘

He says you have framed me, so I told you be sad

Just a few days ago in Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha, Neena spoke about her husband Vivek. Talking about the first meeting of the two, Nina had said, ‘We both had our first meeting on the plane. We were both coming to London. He lived in Delhi, but due to some work he was going to Mumbai. If a woman wanted to change her seat in the plane, they gave her their seat and they came and sat next to me.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa said, the actor had a wish, be his daughter

Nina further said, ‘He always keeps telling me that you are the one, you have framed me. Now I don’t fight about that. Earlier I used to fight and say no, where did I get framed? You did that Now I do not fight but say that I am framed, you are sad, go with me and be happy if you do.

Neena also told how she talks in sign language while staying with Vivek. Neena said, “I have learned sign language as he is in conference call most of the time.”