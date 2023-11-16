Christmas is upon us. The season of lights, of gifts, of “we are all better”. Yet, the war in the Gaza Strip has even torn away Christmas, erasing it even from the city that created Christmas: Bethlehem.

No lights and no decorations: the decision was taken by the Municipality of Bethlehem, in the West Bank, following the worsening of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which in the meantime shows no signs of abating and has already caused eleven thousand deaths. The authorities of Bethlehem, which hosts the Basilica of the Nativity, considered one of the oldest places of worship in the world, have in fact communicated that this year the Piazza della Manger in front of it will remain empty: no more decorations and colored lights in every corner, and even the Christmas tree was boycotted. As explained by the city municipality to the Telegraph, the traditional decorations were canceled “in honor of the martyrs of Hamas and in solidarity with our people in Gaza”. Instead, the entire religious part of the holidays will normally be observed, starting with the traditional Christmas Eve mass.

«The reason is the general situation in Palestine. People don’t want to celebrate, they are sad, angry and upset. Our people are being killed”, explain the authorities of the Palestinian municipality, denouncing the massacres along the Gaza Strip: “It is not at all appropriate to organize celebrations while massacres and cold-blooded killings are underway in Gaza, and attacks in the West Bank”. And they add: «This year the situation in Bethlehem is unprecedented, and the atmosphere and vibrations are extremely sad. The world must realize that these are not normal: Bethlehem must send its message of condolence and mourning.”

The city, which during the Christmas period is usually packed with tourists and pilgrims who divide their time between the Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity, this year will remain empty and bare: the perfect image of the specter of a looming war, as a curse, and which manages to destroy even Christmas.