Bethlehem, the notes of Christmas streaming and live TV: where to see the concert

This evening, Saturday 24 December 2022 (Christmas Eve) on Rai 1 in the late evening the concert Bethlehem, the notes of Christmas will be broadcast. An unmissable appointment with great music on Christmas Eve. For the first time from the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem the notes of Christmas played by Stjphan Hauser and sung by Albano will accompany us on the most important Holy night of the year. Leads Giulia Nannini. But where to see it on live TV and in streaming? At what time? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 1 tonight, Saturday 24 December 2022 (Christmas Eve) at 11.25 pm, to accompany us to midnight and therefore to the beginning of Christmas, on the night of the Holy Vigil which brings us to Christmas, one of the most important holidays for Christians. From an idea of ​​Father Enzo Fortunato, this evening Bethlehem, the notes of Christmas with Al Bano will be broadcast on Rai 1. The channel can be viewed on digital terrestrial button 1 and 101 on Sky.

Bethlehem, the notes of Christmas live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow the live coverage of Bethlehem, the notes of Christmas live streaming on Rai Play, the free platform available on PCs, smartphones and tablets. You can connect and select the live of Rai 1.