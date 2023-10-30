Bruce Nesmith – an ex-Bethesda developer – revealed that all the creative decisions of the company, in the end, they pass through Todd Howardalthough the latter would like this not to be the case.

The information comes from an interview with the YouTube channel MinnMax, during which Nesmith indicated that the reason why he left Bethesda It’s partly related to the fact that the studio has become very large. “There were a lot of changes going on and also the structure of the company was such that, half because of the pandemic and half because of the necessary changes, you couldn’t interact with Todd anymore,” Nesmith explained.

Nesmith However, he doesn’t seem to harbor any kind of grudge towards Howard, as he states: “When you run six different studios and have a dozen projects going at a time, in the end you’re one person.” Additionally, while Howard may be responsible for a lot more things than he used to, that doesn’t mean he isn’t overseeing the majority of creative decisions that are made at Bethesda. “All decisions go through Todd. He would hate me, hate me, hate me if he heard me say that because he doesn’t believe it’s true. But unfortunately it’s true.”