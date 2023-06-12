Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released a new gameplay trailer and 45-minute long in-depth gameplay session for the open-world space RPG Starfield. A limited release of the Xbox Wireless Controller and headset were also announced. The controller features full side and rear grips that resemble the panels on a spaceship, as well as a metallic bronze directional pad. The faceplate is accented with constellation colors and printed with a control layout inspired by the game’s protagonist’s ship, the Frontier. The first custom headset ever created by Xbox, the limited edition Starfield Xbox headset has the same aesthetic features as the pad. Like the controller triggers, this headset features a clear microphone and matching metallic bronze. Starfield will be available for Xbox Series and PC on September 6, with controllers and headsets available now.