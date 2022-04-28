Although Starfield is positioned to be the strong card of Xbox at the end of the year, there is still much that is unknown about this title. The recent Xbox and Bethesda summer event could remedy this. Meanwhile, a former developer of this title has revealed a series of problems that could be an impediment to meeting the planned release date.

Recently, a character artist who worked on Starfield shared new information about this title. The user, who has chosen to remain anonymous and refer only to Hevy008, but was eventually endorsed by Jason Schreier, mentions that Bethesda is a good place to work, and describes Todd Howard as a “charismatic” leader. However, he has pointed out that this game will probably have to cut some of its content to meet the release date November planned.

To be specific, Hevy008 has mentioned that flying is “terrible [por el momento]”, Y Bethesda’s new engine is “crap”. Despite these comments, there is an air of optimism in his statements about the quality of the final product. However, the artist has also pointed out that the content planned for Starfield it’s so much, that the developers probably have to cut some part to get out in time.

As expected, at the moment there is no official response from Bethesda or Microsoft regarding these statements. Considering that Starfield is planned to arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 11, 2022, it is very likely that at the June event we will have more information about it. Similarly, these are the latest details about the game.

Editor’s note:

While, on the one hand, it’s nice to see that Bethesda doesn’t suffer from the labor woes plaguing the industry, it’s concerning that Xbox’s strongest card of the year may not arrive in 2022, which wouldn’t be the first time. Regarding the content that would be removed, this could well come through updates or DLC.

Via: GamesRadar+