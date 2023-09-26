We recently talked about the substantial leak that would have revealed Bethesda’s lineup for the next fiscal year: among the many games mentioned there are also some “unnamed” titleswell, an insider would have interesting news regarding one of these mysterious games.

According to what Gamerant reports, a reliable informant would have revealed that one of the two “unnamed” games presented should be tied to a Disney license and is expected to arrive during fiscal 2024.

The insider was keen to specify that, although Bethesda is already working on a Disney-licensed game (Indiana Jones), the title would be something totally different.

Given the delays that Bethesda is making in the release of the titles compared to what seemed to be a very precise timetable, it is not clear whether the title will actually arrive in the designated period or if this landing will be destined to slip.

Further doubts revolve around the internal team of the company which should take charge of this ambitious collaboration: the main suspects are the teams that, up to now, have managed the Mobile category.

Disney has always had a very close link with the world of video games: just think of the saga of Kingdom Heartsdeveloped in a now historic collaboration with Square Enix.

Given the precedents, we have reason to believe that the works in collaboration between the two companies they won’t stop at just the Indiana Jones title, but we will soon see another Disney and Bethesda product.