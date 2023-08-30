There is very little left until the final embargo of Starfield reviews is released, a game that is one of the most anticipated of the year, and that people expect to get a high score on the site that compiles the ratings, Metacritic. However, it seems that not all the media will leave their opinion on August 31, and that is due to a plan that the media itself Bethesda would have on hand

As mentioned by one of the largest pages of the specialized medium, Eurogamer, have for some reason not received an advance copy to give their opinion at the same time as their respective business colleagues. They have even mentioned that they will release their review a little later, since apparently they will end up testing the title on the date it is released to the public.

Here is part of the statement to his community:

No publisher is obligated to provide us with a copy of their game, but it’s important that we can be transparent with you, our readers, about the delay this will take on the Eurogamer coverage you expect. .. Late-arriving review copies are not uncommon, but access that far back in so many other media is extremely unusual, particularly for a game of the stature of Starfield. Fortunately, it’s been a long time since Eurogamer was affected by a similar situation, and cases like this are very rare in the industry.

Among the other sites that have not received copies either we have Vg47, PureXbox, Dexerto, and Metro. Something that paints a bad face for those who expected to see a review on the portals. This implies that Bethesda does not have confidence in the criteria of the journalists and they fear that they will affect the rating of the game in Metacriticalthough it is not necessary to draw conclusions so far in advance.

Remember that Starfield the August 31 in early access and the September 6 generally.

Via: gamingbible

Editor’s note: For our part, you can expect the review in a timely manner. Although it is rare that media of this magnitude have not received the code from the company.