After its release, Phil Spencer said he would like to Starfield had as many updates as Skyrim had at the time. We don’t know if this means that it will be released on three generations of consoles or that they will add new DLC over 12 years, but either one is viable.

Now, one of Starfield’s developers has stated that he hopes this will happen, especially since the creative team behind this RPG adventure game has a lot of ideas that they would like to see reflected in the game.

It doesn’t sound too far-fetched that Bethesda would invest more than a decade of updates to this space-themed game. It’s available through Game Pass, it also has a good installed base of users, and we might not be that far away from the game making the jump to PS5.

Source: Bethesda

What is a fact is that Bethesda – in the vast majority of cases – always supports its games. It even makes the effort to improve what was initially a disaster. Just look at how they pulled off Fallout 76, which is already an enjoyable experience.

Starfield – Shattered Space is the next expansion for Bethesda’s game

Starfield – Shattered Space will be released on September 30 on Xbox and PC and expands the story of the base game in a way that will give players more hours of gameplay than they have been waiting for for a long time.

Shattered Space follows a mysterious power awakening in the city of Dazra, capital of the remote homeworld of House Va’ruun. Here, you’ll investigate a daunting cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and discover never-before-seen weapons, spacesuits, and other gear in this adventure.

This is the kind of gaming experience that can give Starfield a second wind and it's something Bethesda will want to take advantage of.