As reported by the ever-vigilant X user Timur222, Bethesda has recently “Starborn” trademark registered at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The name suggests that This could be the second expansion planned for Starfieldespecially for reasons related to the game’s lore (you will find spoilers below, do not continue reading if you have not completed the title).

Specifically, the trademark was filed on July 12th and has been registered under several categories, including “gaming software for PC and home game consoles“, along with a temporary logo. Other than that, no further details were included that could shed more light on the nature of the product.