As reported by the ever-vigilant X user Timur222, Bethesda has recently “Starborn” trademark registered at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The name suggests that This could be the second expansion planned for Starfieldespecially for reasons related to the game’s lore (you will find spoilers below, do not continue reading if you have not completed the title).
Specifically, the trademark was filed on July 12th and has been registered under several categories, including “gaming software for PC and home game consoles“, along with a temporary logo. Other than that, no further details were included that could shed more light on the nature of the product.
The Starborns of Starfield
That said, as anticipated in the introduction, the name “Starborn” immediately makes you think of a Starfield DLC. It is in fact the term that identifies a group of individuals who appear to the player after having recovered a certain number of Artifacts during the main story and able to travel between multiple different universes via portals.
In the meantime, we know that Shattered Space, the first expansion for Starfield, is scheduled to release in the fall of this year. In a recent interview, Bethesda’s Todd Howard revealed that the studio hopes to release major Starfield DLC on a yearly basis, which means that “Starborn,” assuming it’s an expansion, could arrive sometime in 2025. We’ll see.
#Bethesda #Trademarks #Starborn #Starfield #Expansion
Leave a Reply