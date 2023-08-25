We are practically two weeks away from the release of one of the most anticipated games of the year, Starfield, which has been presumed to be one of the most ambitious to date by Bethesda, and we saw that in the live dedicated just over a month ago. That itself makes fans wonder about its duration, which will not be short precisely.

Through a stream that was carried out through the event of gamescom, pete hines, has mentioned that he is already playing it, adding that until that moment of the broadcast he had 160 space exploration without even getting the end of the story that is imposed. That means, it has enough secondary content to keep the user entertained for hours and hours on the console.

He also tells the public that it will take a long time for the user to really have a feeling that they have managed to complete their journey in the game, and that is that each user will have different goals to finally leave the adventure. Some could even spend hours wanting to create the perfect ship, thanks to the fact that they have different customizations, something seen live on the ship itself. Microsoft.

This does not make it clear when we will see the credits roll if we only dedicate ourselves to the main campaign, so we will have to wait for the data managed by the page named as How Long to Beat. So it will be interesting to see what this great work can offer us, which could be the surprise of the year in Xbox.

Remember that Starfield It goes on sale on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Available that same day at GamePass.

Via: gaming intel