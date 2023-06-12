Yesterday there was a fairly extensive presentation of the games that are going to be released in the coming months on platforms of Xboxwith announcements that attracted attention such as the new fable. However, the game that has drawn attention is neither more nor less than Starfieldwhich has shown us much more content in terms of missions and other details.

Among the interviews that have been done after the event, Todd Howard of Bethesda has given feedback on the game’s performance, confirming that the frames per second in the final version will be 30, either andnX-Series or S-Series. To this is added that the 4K resolution will be native in xbox series x and 1440p on the other, lower-powered device.

This mentioned Howard:

I think it won’t come as a surprise, given our previous games, what we’re looking for. Always these huge, open worlds, totally dynamic, hyper-detailed where anything can happen. And we want to do that. It’s 4K on the X. It’s 1440 on the S. We locked it down to 30fps, because we want that fidelity, we want all of those things. We don’t want to sacrifice any of that. Fortunately on this one, we have it working very well. It is often far above that. Sometimes it’s 60. But on consoles, we lock it down because we prefer consistency, where you’re not even thinking about it.

It is worth mentioning that you can possibly play 60fps in the computer version, but of course, you must have at least a card from the NVIDIA 30 line. To this must be added the processor model and also the ram memory of the machine.

Remember that Starfield the September 6 in Xbox Series X/S and pc. day one in GamePass.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: With this statement, let’s see if the fans don’t get upset about having it at a closed 30fps. However, it is a wise decision that will have to be considered.