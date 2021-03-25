After quite a few months moved where rumors reigned between both companies, today with everything confirmed, Bethesda reveals that the transition to working with Microsoft has been smooth. In this way, everything seems to indicate that the organization and workflows are going well, just starting with the first foundations of something that will be huge.

The statements were made within the framework of Fallout 76, via a Reddit AMA, where after presenting the roadmap of the title, several developers participated in this interview. It was in this situation that the Fallout 76 project manager, spoke and stated how the transition to working with Microsoft has been.

Bethesda reveals transition to working with Microsoft has been smooth

While the AMA was focused on the video game, there was also room to ask about Microsoft. To this, the Fallout 76 project manager Jeff Gardiner, stated that so far it has been easy and they look forward to working with them for future projects. Gardiner said (translated): “The transition to working with Microsoft has been very smooth and we are excited to partner with them, for all things Fallout in the future.”

Let’s remember that all the next titles in the saga Fallout will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, or at least Xbox Game Pass. You just need to be patient and wait for the great titles that will be the product of the merger and the work of both companies.