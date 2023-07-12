













Bethesda Reveals Requirements to Run Starfield on AMD Hardware | EarthGamer







So the official account shared an infographic. Yes, @starfieldbeyond shared information about how to enjoy this game, which is developed on the Creation Engine 2 graphics engine. In this case it is data focused on AMD.

The idea behind this infographic is to give the recommended specifications with hardware from the manufacturer mentioned above to play. Starfield on PC fully.

We recommend: Starfield: President of Bethesda revealed that ID Software helped them with their combat system.

That is with 4K, 1440pK and 1080p resolutions, which are the usual ones to enjoy the most modern computer games. The list is as follows:

For 4K resolution:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Motherboard: AMD X670

For 1440pK resolution:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 series

Motherboard: AMD B650

Fountain: Bethesda.

For 1080p resolution:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7600

Motherboard: AMD A620

Although the account does not mention it Starfield There are other requirements that you need to know about. The minimum version of MS Windows to play is 10 22H2 (10.0.19045), and the recommended one is 10/11 with updates.

As for DirectX, it is version 12, and the ideal hard drive is an SSD with 125GB of free space. A broadband Internet connection is also recommended to download updates that this game will have.

Fountain: Bethesda.

Starfield will be available for sale on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6, 2023 on both platforms. Pre-purchase of the game is now available on Steam.

Its standard edition is priced at $1,599 Mexican pesos. The Digital Premium Edition is also available for $2,299 Mexican pesos.

This edition includes the base title, story expansion (Tracked Space), five days early access, Constellation skins, and access to the artbook and soundtrack.

Apart from Starfield We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)