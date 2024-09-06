Today Starfield blows out its first candle and to celebrate Bethesda has published a post on X, recalling the imminent release of Shattered Space and revealing some of the content players will find in the expansion coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S later this month.
Specifically, the post states that players will be able to Discover and explore over 50 new Va’ruun’kai locations and take on formidable new enemies, keeping them on high alert for the Redeemed and Vortex Horrors in particular. There’s also talk of new craftable grenades and the return of the Crimson Fleet, Spacers, and Zealots.
Shattered Space will be available at the end of September
Bethesda clarifies that this information is just a taste, with more details on the expansion’s content to be revealed in the weeks leading up to launch. In this regard, we remind you that Shattered Space will be available starting September 30th for the price of 29.99 euros. The DLC will introduce a new story that will focus on House Va’ruun, allowing players to discover more details and secrets of this faction. Compared to the base game, the expansion will include more hand-crafted content and less procedurally generated.
Previously, director Todd Howard explained that players can expect a similar size to Fallout 4’s Far Harbor expansion, so in terms of length we’re probably looking at over 10 hours to complete the main content, and well into the 15-20 hour range if you want to complete all the side content as well.
