Today Starfield blows out its first candle and to celebrate Bethesda has published a post on X, recalling the imminent release of Shattered Space and revealing some of the content players will find in the expansion coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S later this month.

Specifically, the post states that players will be able to Discover and explore over 50 new Va’ruun’kai locations and take on formidable new enemies, keeping them on high alert for the Redeemed and Vortex Horrors in particular. There’s also talk of new craftable grenades and the return of the Crimson Fleet, Spacers, and Zealots.