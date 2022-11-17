A few weeks ago the composer of the soundtrack of Doom everlasting, mick Gordon, made some pretty strong statements about the company, including that they owed him half of his pay. And now, through a new statement, Bethesda he cleared up the whole thing as a misrepresentation that perhaps he was looking to smear.

The company says that Gordon mischaracterized and misrepresented the team of id Software and that Bethesda unequivocally supports Marty Stratton, Chad Mossholderaudio designer and the team of id Software.

Here is the translation of the statement:

Mick Gordon’s recent post has caricatured and misrepresented the id Software team, DOOM Eternal developer Marty Stratton, and Chad Mossholder with a one-sided and unfair account of an irreparable professional relationship. We know all the details and history of this matter and we wholeheartedly support Marty, Chad and the id Software team. We reject the distortion of the truth and the selective presentation of incomplete “facts”. We are prepared with full documented evidence to disclose in an appropriate place when necessary. Statements posted online have incited harassment and threats of violence against Marty, Chad, and the id Software team. Any threat or harassment directed at our team members will be responded to with prompt and appropriate action to protect their health and safety. We remain incredibly proud of id Software’s previous collaborations with Mick Gordon and ask fans to refrain from drawing any conclusions based on their own and, more importantly, attacking any of the individuals mentioned in any of the parts. , including Marty, Chad or Mick.

Gordon has a long history of working with id in wolfenstein and later with Doom 2016. He is currently listed as the composer for the upcoming game. Atomic Heartwhich promises to be one of the best when it launches.

via: IGN

Editor’s note: This type of thing usually happens a lot in the industry, something was also revealed with the creator of Balan Wonderworld, mentioning that Square Enix wanted to release the game before finishing it completely. One of the reasons why it failed.