Bethesda detailed the first update of starfield and announced plans for new features to be implemented in future patches. The first update includes performance and stability improvements, as well as several mission fixes. Afterwards, Bethesda plans to offer regular updates that will introduce “the most requested features by the community,” including:

Brightness and contrast controls

Calibration menu HDR

Field of view (FOV) control

Nvidia DLSS support (PC)

Support for 32:9 ultrawide monitors (PC)

Button to eat food

“In addition, we are working closely with Nvidia, amd and Intel in driver support, and each update will include new stability and performance improvements,” Bethesda said. “Additionally, we are working on our built-in mod support (Creations) that will work across platforms similar to what we have done with Skyrim and Fallout 4. This full support is planned to be released early next year. “Until then, we know that our PC community is already very active in the modding space and if you have any feedback on how we can improve this, please let us know. “Modding and creating in our games will always be a vital and important part of who we are, and we love to see the community starting off with such success.”

STARFIELD UPDATE 1.7.29 PATCH NOTES

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S: Improved stability related to installations.

Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve frame rates.

Missions

All that money can buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a mission crash.

In the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after completing the game.

Neon Shadows: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a mission crash.

Furthermore, it seems that starfield has surpassed the record of Microsoft as the biggest launch of a title Xbox Game Studios on its launch day.

More than six million people played the game by the end of its first official day of release, including more than one million concurrent players, according to the platform’s owner.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: David Jaffe said that it was beautiful what can be achieved when your resources are unlimited and that this was the main reason he considered starfield as the video game a player has enjoyed the most in his life. And this update hasn’t downloaded yet!