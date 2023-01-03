As you probably already know, Starfield it was going to hit the market in November 2022. However, the game was pushed back to an unspecified date in the first half of 2023. Although many expect this release window to be around later this year, Bethesda reaffirms its plans.

Through a recent site dedicated entirely to Starfield, Bethesda ensures that Todd Howard’s new game will arrive on Xbox Series X | S and PC at some point in the first half of 2023. This is what is mentioned:

“Starfield comes exclusively to Xbox Series X | S and PC in the first half of 2023.”

For the moment there is no information related to a more specific date. Noting the release schedule though, it’s likely that Starfield reach the market between April and June of this year. May is a difficult month, since the attention of the public will be in Tears of the Kingdom and, according to previous reports, we would also see the launch of redfall in that month.

We can only wait and see what will happen in the future. In related topics, new details are revealed about Starfield. Similarly, the game director feels pressured to sell Xbox consoles.

Editor’s Note:

the idea of ​​seeing Starfield in the first half of the year it is still something that I do not see as very possible. The best thing would be to move its date to November or October 2023. Putting a game that big in the same month as Zelda is something that might not work, and in June it could drown in all the news.

