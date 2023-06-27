Just a day after Bethesda said Starfield’s physical release would not include a disc, a new post has appeared on the company’s website claiming otherwise – for Xbox users at least.

Word that Starfield’s physical editions would not include a disc first came via a tweet from Bethesda support over the weekend, which, in answer to a customer query, said, “All physical editions include a code for the chosen platform. There are no physical discs “.

The outcry was immediate, with fans understandably concerned Microsoft was planning to take advantage of Starfield’s high-profile release in order to plunge its customers into a digital-only future. That now appears to be less of a concern, however, based on details included in a newly shared pre-order bonus breakdown post on Bethesda’s website.

Here’s Digital Foundry’s video reaction to Bethesda’s recent Starfield deep dive.

As part of a section detailing exactly what each edition of Starfield will include, Bethesda writes, “Game disc included with physical purchases of Xbox Standard Edition. Game code included with physical purchases on PC Standard edition.” The physical Constellation Edition, however, will only include a digital download code.

You’d assume that’s Bethesda’s official, final word on Starfield’s physical disc situation, then, given its support arm deleted its no-disc tweet shortly after posting over the weekend – and given that today’s post corroborates information unearthed on Bethesda’s official Twitter account for Spain . I have, however, asked the company if it can provide a definitive statement on the matter, just to end any lingering confusion once and for all.