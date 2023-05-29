Bethesdaor one of the teams it manages, may be working on a style game Monster Huntersaccording to what a new one suggests registered trademark pointing in that direction.

There are currently several Bethesda teams whose projects have not been disclosed. The fact that some of them can try the way of the Monster Hunter clone is not so unusual, given the success of the series of Capcom and some of his followers.

Be that as it may, the reference would be the recording of the phrase “GIANT MONSTER NEWS”. In reality it is a second recording, given that it had already been copyrighted a few years ago by Todd Howard’s house. Naturally the phrase can be interpreted in different ways, but the most widespread thesis is that of the of a Monster Hunter clone, possibly for mobile systems and possibly presented at the Xbox Showcase on June 11th.

It is unlikely that it is a game greater than Bethesda itself, given that the company is already very busy with the launch of Starfield, arriving in September 2023, and has already announced the development of The Elder Scrolls VI, which will be followed by that of Fallout 5.