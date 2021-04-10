Much had been speculated about what the Canadian study Alpha Dog was doing, since when Microsoft acquired Bethesda, it also took over the rights of this mobile developer. Now, according to a sudden and surprising tweet, it has been revealed that Bethesda mobile developer Alpha Dog works on Mighty Doom, a mobile game that you already have early access on Android.
Through Twitter, the account Windows Central Gaming, published the official information about the new development of Alpha Dog. It is a spin-off of Doom called Mighty Doom, a title for mobile devices that has the theme of run and shoot through hundreds of levels. As soon as the information was published, it quickly began to go viral among the entire community, due to the fact that it had been hidden on the radar for a long time.
Mighty Doom is a DOOM spin-off for mobile devices from an Xbox and Bethesda studio, and it’s currently hidden in very early access on Android. 👀https://t.co/4aYTfnbjJu
As we can see in the tweet, the information was published with an alert message to the community where they reveal that the title is available in early access, Yes indeed, only on Android and in some regionsof the world (translated): “Mighty Doom is a DOOM spin-off for mobile devices from an Xbox and Bethesda studio, and is currently hidden from early access on Android.”
Mighty Doom is a one-touch shooter and racing game, where players must fight their way through hundreds of levels, while fighting against Challenging bosses, level up, gain powerful abilities, get new gear, and upgrade legendary weapons. An entertaining game that is currently in development, without an official release date, but if you doubt it will make us dedicate more than a few hours a day when it sees the light.
