A sensational leak linked to the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC has revealed the lineup Of Bethesda until 2024: a list of announced and unannounced projects, which also includes a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Most likely the list dates back to 2020the same year as Phil Spencer’s email in which he talks about the acquisition of Nintendo, and this is why the references to fiscal years are off, we imagine due to the pandemic and all its consequences.

In the document we find the various DOOM Eternal, Deathloop, Starfield, Redfall and Ghostwire: Tokyo, but also games not yet published such as Indiana Jones, the just mentioned remaster of Oblivion, Starfield DLC and a mysterious DOOM: Year Zeroas well as a couple of codenames.

In the last box, which could at this point correspond to 2026 (but everything depends on internal development times, perhaps there is still something planned for 2024), we finally see The Elder Scrolls VI, a remaster of Fallout 3, the sequel of Ghostwire: Tokyo and, listen, listen, Dishonored 3.