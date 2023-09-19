A sensational leak linked to the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC has revealed the lineup Of Bethesda until 2024: a list of announced and unannounced projects, which also includes a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.
Most likely the list dates back to 2020the same year as Phil Spencer’s email in which he talks about the acquisition of Nintendo, and this is why the references to fiscal years are off, we imagine due to the pandemic and all its consequences.
In the document we find the various DOOM Eternal, Deathloop, Starfield, Redfall and Ghostwire: Tokyo, but also games not yet published such as Indiana Jones, the just mentioned remaster of Oblivion, Starfield DLC and a mysterious DOOM: Year Zeroas well as a couple of codenames.
In the last box, which could at this point correspond to 2026 (but everything depends on internal development times, perhaps there is still something planned for 2024), we finally see The Elder Scrolls VI, a remaster of Fallout 3, the sequel of Ghostwire: Tokyo and, listen, listen, Dishonored 3.
Wrong timing, correct projects?
As anticipated, the timing of the scheme that emerged online appears wrong and many projects are significantly delayed, see The Elder Scrolls 6 scheduled for 2026 but which was originally aimed at the fiscal year 2024.
In short, we will need to understand which titles have been delayed and which, perhaps smaller in size, are destined to arrive quickly on Xbox and PC. Which ones are you betting on?
