Bethesda is working on a new one mobile gamethis is what was revealed by Todd Howard. Currently we do not know which saga this video game is dedicated to.

Speaking with Lex Fridman in the latest episode of his podcast, the executive producer of Bethesda and director of Starfield Todd Howard revealed that the team has another smartphone game in the works.

Talking about the conceptual differences between designing a console game and designing a smartphone game, Howard said clearly: “We’ve done some stuff and we have a new game for smartphones that we’re working on that we haven’t announced yet and that I’m in love with.”

Fallout Shelter

He didn’t reveal anything else regarding genre, release date, or other details, but hinted that it will be a more in-depth experience rather than a game meant to be played for short sessions.

“We’ve found that with our games, especially Fallout Shelter, people sit down for an hour or two. They sit and play. A large number of people play it for hours a day.”

Fallout Shelter it was released in 2015 as a construction and management simulation game in which players take control of a vault and expand it over time, but the developer hasn’t done much else in the mobile space since then.

Howard also talked about Starfield.