Bethesda he would be working on a game under license Disneyaccording to what was reported by the well-known leaker Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, who addressed the topic during the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast.

Baker refers to the leak that revealed the Bethesda line-up until 2024, and which despite being very approximate on the periods (there having been various delays related to the pandemic) should report a correct list of the projects currently under development at the company.

Well, that “licensed IP game” that you see in the list would be a Disney-licensed game, according to the leaker’s sources, who however did not reveal as intellectual property it is exactly: as we know, the Mickey Mouse house has an enormous quantity of them.