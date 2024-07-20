More than 200 developers from Bethesda Game Studios the software house to which we owe The Elder Scrolls series and which has also been developing the Fallout series for years, they unionized with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) . That’s a total of 241 workers, including “artists, engineers, programmers and designers,” who have signed union cards or “indicated they want to be represented by the union through an online portal,” according to a CWA press release.

The first complete union

The CWA also stated that Microsoft has recognized the unionas it did with quality assurance workers at Activision and ZeniMax Studios. The CWA describes Bethesda’s as “the first full union at a Microsoft game studio,” meaning all eligible occupations will be represented by the CWA, according to the CWA’s Catalina Brennan-Gatica. Until now, all unions at Microsoft-owned studios have consisted solely of quality assurance workers, who have been hit hardest by cuts in recent years.

“We, the majority of Bethesda Game Studios developers in Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are thrilled to announce the formation of our own union with @CWAUnion. Together, as #OneBGSUSA, we are fighting to improve conditions for every developer at Bethesda Game Studios, setting a new standard for our industry.”

The Bethesda workers will be members of CWA Local 2108 in Maryland and CWA Local 6215 in Texas.

Microsoft has not yet commented publicly on the news. and did not respond to requests for comment.