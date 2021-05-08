A lot of rumors and news have come out this last time related to the company behind hits like Skyrim or Fallout, venturing with the next steps that the developer would have. Now, according to a list of jobs, Bethesda is recruiting for an “unannounced title”, what could mean they have new plans in capeta for the not too distant future.

Through a worklist from Zenimax itself, the company is looking for a server engineer, whose mission will be “Help create and improve systems for an unannounced title.” It should be noted that Bethesda Game Studios is currently focused on the upcoming Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI projects, so it is not uncommon to think that this hiring of new staff it could be due to a new project.

According to the published job description, it is detailed that (translated): “Bethesda Game Studios is seeking a qualified server engineer to help create and improve systems for an unannounced title. Join our experienced team of developers who have a legacy in creating AAA games. This is an excellent opportunity to work with some of the best people in the games industry. “

In this way, it is clear that something Bethesda has in mind for the future. Keep in mind that the job offered is in Austin, Texas, site of development of Fallout 76 as detailed PureXbox. Due to the above, it is not ruled out that it is not a new game or IP itself, but rather, the multiplayer mode of the same. We will have to wait and see if during the time we can have more information about it.

