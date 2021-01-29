When Microsoft announced that in 2021 there will be Zenimax Studios, many of us thought they could no longer buy from another studio or developer the size of BethesdaHowever, there are enough rumors that this year we will have another ‘bomb’ purchase.

The rumor around the new purchase of Microsoft spread on the forums of Resetera to continue on social networks and thus continue the conversation. The publication says that in the coming months we will see a series of acquisitions that have been worked on for a long time, if the rumors are true.

Then another ‘insider’ dedicated to covering news from Xbox He also pointed out that it fits in with the reports he has received in recent months and that Microsoft wants to buy from another publisher and that negotiations with Bethesda they lasted three years. To that he finished off that the announcement could be made in late 2021 and early 2022.

Source: Twitter

On the other hand, these kinds of announcements are usually made by surprise, because the theme of Bethesda I had it Microsoft very guarded and did not say anything until the news was a reality.

We also recommend: DOOM Eternal: The first part of the new DLC is now available

What other large studio could Microsoft buy?

Since the video game division of MicrosoftThey have always tried to buy studios. At the time they could not acquire Squaresoft or Nintendo, but they did get the support of Tecmo and they were also closely associated with Bungie to have Halo as an exclusive.

With the passage of time he joined Rare and later more important studies were added that were supposed to feed the Xbox One, but, it seems that now the Xbox Series X will be the platform that will receive all those games that are in development and are not yet announced.

Microsoft takes things slowly and if it announces the purchase of, for example, Sega, Konami or any other company, it will do so in due course and when appropriate.

Follow this and other news through our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.



