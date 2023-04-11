Bethesda Game Studios and more specifically his Maryland-based team is looking for a Associate Level Designer for about a couple of weeks. This new position is interesting because it allows us to see that the team could be working on something multiplayer component.

The person who will be hired will have to “create content for high quality open world levels”, manage some “in-game content” and work on bugs. Also, the candidate must have “a very familiar with various multiplayer games open world”. It is also essential to have experience with The Elder Scrolls Construction Set or with the GECK, two tools used in The Elder Scrolls and Fallout to work on game files.

There is therefore a possibility that this new position is necessary for The Elder Scrolls Online or Fallout 76. The former is however managed by ZeniMax Online Studios, while the latter is produced by Bethesda Austin, Double Eleven and Spearsoft. For now we don’t officially know what it could be working on, but it’s possible that Bethesda has plans to introduce in Starfield (which more or less uses the same technologies as The Elder Scrolls) a multiplayer mode. Of course, that’s just speculation.

Talking about recruitment and expansionBethesda has acquired a new studio in Hungary, which becomes an Xbox Game Studios.