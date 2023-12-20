Within the changes and general reorganization that will take place in these days Microsoft Gaming and Xbox Game Studiosmainly due to the absorption of Activision Blizzard, too Bethesda will see a major change with the arrival of a new boss.
Leading the Zenimax/Bethesda teams will be Jill Braff, as reported by the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, who will now also have a prominent role as coordinator of Activision Blizzard. Furthermore, she is a particularly experienced executive, who also guided the organization procedures of Zenimax after its acquisition by Microsoft.
“Jill has extensive experience in video games and general entertainment, with previous roles at Nintendo, Sega, Glu Mobile, Home Shopping Network and Warner Bros., while also building the online and marketing businesses for the Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he said. Booty explained in an internal communication reported by The Verge.
An executive with experience in general entertainment
“She was our guide in the work of integration when ZeniMax/Bethesda became part of Xbox, and through that work he got to know many of the teams and leaders well,” Booty added.
Jill Braff will therefore be responsible for the role of guide for development teams of ZeniMax and Bethesda, which will however continue to operate as entities with limited integration into Microsoft, i.e. always being able to count on a certain independence, as well as also supervising the Microsoft Casual Games team.
Reporting directly to Braff will be the producer and director Todd Howard with Todd Vaughn, Matt Firor, Paul Jensen and Heather Cooper. These changes are being communicated in these hours together with the date of Bobby Kotick's exit from Activision Blizzard, set for December 29, 2023.
