Within the changes and general reorganization that will take place in these days Microsoft Gaming and Xbox Game Studiosmainly due to the absorption of Activision Blizzard, too Bethesda will see a major change with the arrival of a new boss.

Leading the Zenimax/Bethesda teams will be Jill Braff, as reported by the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, who will now also have a prominent role as coordinator of Activision Blizzard. Furthermore, she is a particularly experienced executive, who also guided the organization procedures of Zenimax after its acquisition by Microsoft.

“Jill has extensive experience in video games and general entertainment, with previous roles at Nintendo, Sega, Glu Mobile, Home Shopping Network and Warner Bros., while also building the online and marketing businesses for the Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he said. Booty explained in an internal communication reported by The Verge.