fans of the series The Elder Scrolls by Bethesda have a couple of gifts to claim at Steam. The titles of Sand Y daggerfall They are currently available for free download. All you have to do is log in and add them to your library.

This is as part of Bethesda.net migration to Steam. Since last February it was announced that the company behind The Elder Scrolls would leave your own pc launcher. The affected games would become part of the digital store of Valve. It seems that with these gifts they want to make the transition easier for the players.

The Elder Scrolls Arena It was the first title of the well-known franchise of Bethesda. It was here that we met the continent of Tamriel, its different parts and races in a world full of dungeons to explore. At the time it was considered a fairly ambitious game, as well as a watershed for the RPG genre.

Source: Bethesda

its sequel The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall it arrived in 1996. Although it diminished the parts that could be explored, it improved the gameplay in many aspects. In addition to starting several of the systems that last until todaylike attributes that get better the more you use them.

We recommend you: Microsoft and Bethesda confirm their showcase for June

So if you’re a fan of The Elder Scrolls or simply from the titles of BethesdaYou shouldn’t let this opportunity pass you by. We do not know if they are free for a limited time or they will always be free, so it is better that you go now to Steam and download them.

What do I do if I played The Elder Scrolls games on the Bethesda launcher?

The games of bethesda.net will migrate to Steam when their servers are closed. This will happen definitively on May 11. As of April 27, players can now transfer their library from this launcher to that of Valve. Also, if they still had money in their wallet, this can also be migrated.

Source: Bethesda

There is still some time before this happens, but we recommend you do it now so you don’t run out of your library of Bethesda. What do you think of these gifts? The Elder Scrolls? Will they give them a chance? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to join our Discordwhere we talk about games and other topics.