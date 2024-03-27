It is well known that Bethesda has been working exhaustingly in starfield for years, but now that the video game was launched in 2023, fans hope that they will continue with the other project that they promised for those who have not stopped playing Skyrimthat is clearly The Elder Scrolls 6, a game of which we had a teaser in 2018 and not much else. However, now that 30 years have passed since the first installment, the company has something very special to tell everyone who wants to play the new medieval adventure.
Through an anniversary statement, the company thanks the fans who have followed the trajectory of these video games with the main titles and also the DLC, mentioning that the development of the next title is on the right track, mentioning that they are still testing versions. early software. That means that there would be a few months left before they finally release some gameplay trailer, well let's not forget that the team is also working on an expansion of its exclusive for Xbox of intergalactic travel.
30 years have passed since this exciting journey through Tamriel began with the launch of The Elder Scrolls: Arena. It's incredible to think about how much the series has grown and what it still means to people, something to thank the community for.
Hundreds of developers have worked on The Elder Scrolls over these 30 years. The series has grown at the same time it made us grow. So far, each delivery has allowed us to live another life in another world.
Arena started it all and made all of Tamriel available to us to explore freely. Daggerfall compressed everything into a smaller region with more detailed political intrigue and characters. Morrowind took him to new and exotic lands and introduced the saga to consoles and to the world of modders and their creations. Oblivion took us to the heart of the Empire, beyond reality and with all kinds of playable novelties. And Skyrim allowed us to fight with dragons in the harsh northern province of Tamriel.
One of our goals has been to ensure that anyone can still enjoy these games today, and we continue to work on new ways for you to experience them. Arena and Daggerfall can be played from ElderScrolls.com, Morrowind and Oblivion can be enjoyed in 4K thanks to Xbox and Skyrim backward compatibility… Skyrim is everywhere.
This year is also the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls Online. Our incredible colleagues at ZeniMax Online Studios have not stopped nurturing the game and have formed one of the best and largest communities there is.
We have other exciting projects in the pipeline, including The Elder Scrolls: Castle for mobile. It is a unique approach to the saga that allows us to build a castle in which we will have to manage our own dynasty. It will be launched little by little in some countries. We've also updated Skyrim Creations so you can more easily access community inventions.
And last but not least, yes, we are working on the next installment: The Elder Scrolls: VI. Even now, returning to Tamriel and playing early versions of the game is filling us with joy, excitement, and the promise of adventure.
Thank you for supporting us throughout these decades and thank you for what you have contributed to video games, making them yours. We couldn't be more excited to continue and celebrate the next 30 years.
Until now there are few clues as to what could lead us to the new video game, since first people would be revisiting a well-known setting from the saga, but with a different background and with additional stories to tell fans of the franchise. Secondly, the graphics engine would finally be changed to a new generation, leaving aside the one used by games like the latest Fallout and also starfieldreaching a graphic evolution that has been expected for years.
Remember that in the meantime Skyrim They are available on various platforms.
Via: Rock Paper Shotgun
Editor's note: This is one of those eternal projects that we will surely not see before 2030, so we will have to wait until the beginning of the next decade to find out if it will come to PS7 or Xbox, whatever it is called. We have to take things calmly if we talk about Bethesda.
