It is well known that Bethesda has been working exhaustingly in starfield for years, but now that the video game was launched in 2023, fans hope that they will continue with the other project that they promised for those who have not stopped playing Skyrimthat is clearly The Elder Scrolls 6, a game of which we had a teaser in 2018 and not much else. However, now that 30 years have passed since the first installment, the company has something very special to tell everyone who wants to play the new medieval adventure.

Through an anniversary statement, the company thanks the fans who have followed the trajectory of these video games with the main titles and also the DLC, mentioning that the development of the next title is on the right track, mentioning that they are still testing versions. early software. That means that there would be a few months left before they finally release some gameplay trailer, well let's not forget that the team is also working on an expansion of its exclusive for Xbox of intergalactic travel.

Happy 30 years of The Elder Scrolls: pic.twitter.com/dvCiFnZo6T — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 25, 2024

30 years have passed since this exciting journey through Tamriel began with the launch of The Elder Scrolls: Arena. It's incredible to think about how much the series has grown and what it still means to people, something to thank the community for. Hundreds of developers have worked on The Elder Scrolls over these 30 years. The series has grown at the same time it made us grow. So far, each delivery has allowed us to live another life in another world. Arena started it all and made all of Tamriel available to us to explore freely. Daggerfall compressed everything into a smaller region with more detailed political intrigue and characters. Morrowind took him to new and exotic lands and introduced the saga to consoles and to the world of modders and their creations. Oblivion took us to the heart of the Empire, beyond reality and with all kinds of playable novelties. And Skyrim allowed us to fight with dragons in the harsh northern province of Tamriel. One of our goals has been to ensure that anyone can still enjoy these games today, and we continue to work on new ways for you to experience them. Arena and Daggerfall can be played from ElderScrolls.com, Morrowind and Oblivion can be enjoyed in 4K thanks to Xbox and Skyrim backward compatibility… Skyrim is everywhere.