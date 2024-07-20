Bethesda Game Studios employees have announced the formation of their union, which is now part of a larger union known as the CWA. The union is already recognized by Microsoft and will thus look after their labor interests.

It is made up of 241 developers, including artists, engineers, programmers and game designers. Each of them signed their union authorization card to join the union.

They also did the process online. In a message via Twitter you can read: ‘We, a majority of developers at Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are excited to announce the formation of our union with the @CWAUnion’.

The message stands out ‘Together as #OneBGSUSA, we advocate for the betterment of every developer at BGS, setting the new standard for our industry.’.

The employees noted that the Bethesda Game Studios union is a democratic organization that seeks to empower the collective desires of the company’s staff. In particular, it seeks a safe, sustainable and equitable work environment for all.

This is how he waits ‘to have a proper seat at the discussion table which allows us to turn those wishes into reality’It is an achievement for the workers of this video game company.

We, a majority of developers at Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville, and Austin, are ecstatic to announce the formation of our union with @CWAUnion. Together as #OneBGSUSA, we advocate for the betterment of every developer at BGS, setting the new standard for our industry. — OneBGS_USA (@OneBGS_USA) July 19, 2024

Together with another union, ZeniMax, and the CWA or Communications Workers of America, which has more than 300,000 members, Bethesda Game Studios’ union seeks to increase job security, compensate for transparency and guarantee flexibility.

Microsoft will also have to recognize another studio union, but based in Montreal, Canada, whose registration process is active before the authorities of that country.

