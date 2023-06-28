Bethesda was dragged against her will into the dispute between sony And Microsoft regarding the acquisition of activision by the American company. The software house was in fact mentioned regarding the intentions declared by Microsoft not to make call of Duty an exclusive Xboxesin case the deal goes through.

Bethesda was called into question because of Starfield And Redfallcurrently exclusive to the American console although they were initially intended to also be released on Playstation. Pete Hinesvice president of the software house’s marketing and communications department, said he was confused by the proposal Microsoft to leave full freedom to activision to publish their IPs on other devices, as a Bethesda it was ordered to do the exact opposite.

Hines sent an email to the top management of Microsoft in which he exposed all the doubts relating to the question, first of all the possibility in the future of reserving the same treatment to Bethesda. At the moment, we know that the upcoming games of the software house like Starfield and Indiana Jones they will be exclusive Xboxeswhile there are no details about Fallout 5, The Elder Scrolls 6 and the others IP Of Bethesda. According to what is known, each title will be evaluated from time to time.