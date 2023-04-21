The co-founder of arkaneRaphaël Colantonio, has shared that apparently Bethesda I was not interested in a Dishonored 3which eventually led to the approval deathloop. In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Colantonio explained that deathloop started as a “little game”, which arkane he would use as an opportunity to learn more about multiplayer game development before his next bigger project.

“Bethesda he wanted us to do something,” Colantonio said. “They didn’t really know where we were going after Dishonored. ‘We want to do Dishonored 3? I don’t know, let’s do something simple and short first, and see’.” “And then deathloop it became something big, over time. The funny thing was: ‘No, we don’t want to do Dishonored 3but if you can introduce us to a small game, something that maybe has multiplayer so we can learn multiplayer, something that maybe has microtransactions, maybe something with a lot of recycling, like a roguelike.’” arkane Austin had remarkably pitched mooncrasha roguelike expansion for the commercially unsuccessful Preyat that moment.

Although Colantonio pointed out that the “roguelike” thing was a bit up in the air, since “almost everyone in the industry was into some kind of roguelike. So it seemed like, ‘Yeah, maybe that’s the way to go, you recycle the gameplay, take some of the world elements and constantly remix the content. At the same time, deathloop It grew more and more, leaving the roguelike angle somewhat aside, but maintaining those elements of repetition.

Colantonio noted that it probably would have cost the same to develop Dishonored 3 how it ended up costing to do deathloop, but “back then it wasn’t meant to be.” Ironically, deathloop could be considered as an alternative to Dishonored 3since last year it was confirmed that both games are set in the same universe.

Via: gamespot