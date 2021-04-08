Bethesda’s PC and PlayStation 5 console exclusive Deathloop has been further delayed, and will now launch on 14th September 2021.

In a statement issued this afternoon, developer Arkane Lyon said it wanted to priority the health and safety of everyone working on the game.

“We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Deathloop to 14th September 2021,” Arkane Lyon wrote. “We’re committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for Deathloop wile ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We’ll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience .

“We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our heard work. We can’t wait to show you more Deathloop soon.”

The next game from Prey and Dishonored studio Arkane, Deathloop was originally due to arrive in 2020, before being pushed back to May 2021.

It will now arrive on PC and PS5 in September 2021 with a 12-month console exclusivity window, before it turns up on Xbox – and Game Pass – in September 2022.