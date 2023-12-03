Although many months have passed since its original release, sttorfield has given the public something to talk about, because with the offers that have been launched in the store Valve, Steam, many users had the opportunity to try it out and check if the mixed reviews are true. And now, after millions have played it, they have already given their opinion in the reviews section that is made available to the users in question, which are not really favorable.

Among the comments that have been made known on the Internet, they say that the story is generic and that the gameplay becomes very boring shortly after crossing between galaxies and more stars that surround this video game. The opinion is added that the main missions should have been more interesting and that the exploration of planets was more ambitious, given that the theme that there are invisible walls that appear until the player reaches the edges of the screen is taken up again. .

Given these comments, the agents themselves Bethesda They have responded as a kind of automatic response but which is clearly like a parody, leaving a comment where the virtues of the game and everything it offers are manifested, since they detected that the user has already spent a little more than 75 hours in the game.

Here you can read it:

Greetings, Thank you for taking the time to leave a review on Starfield! You can fly, you can shoot, you can mine, you can loot! starfield is a role-playing game with hundreds of hours of missions to complete and characters to meet. Most missions will also vary depending on your character’s skills and decisions, which will greatly change the outcome of your match. Try to create different characters with backgrounds and characteristics that clash or are opposite to your previous character. You will feel like you are playing a totally different game. Put points into different skills of a character you’ve previously created and now you’ll be faced with completely different decisions to make and difficulties to face. There are so many layers to Starfield that you’ll discover things you never imagined were possible after playing for hundreds of hours. Even after completing the main story, your adventure doesn’t end! You can continue with New Game+ to continue exploring Starfield and everything out there! Never stop exploring! Bethesda Customer Support.

On the other hand, there are some more sincere responses where they refuse to believe that the game is as bad as they want to make it out to be:

We are sorry that you do not like landing on different planets and find many of them empty. Some of Starfield’s planets are designed to be empty, but that’s not boring. While there may be loading screens between fast trips, just consider the amount of data so that the expansive, procedurally generated game loads smoothly in under 3 seconds. We believe that shortcomings will not stop our players from getting lost in the world we create.

Within the world of Steam there are a large number of reviews, with the most diverse opinions, so it is possible that in more time there will be people who consider starfield as a work that perhaps did not deserve so much contempt in its day, but there will also be people who play it and don’t like it. So, in the end it has managed to attract the necessary attention, and it does not take away the merit of generating millions of players in its first months of release.

Remember that starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It is a little strange that up to this point they respond to the reviews that have surely been there for months, but at the end of the day it is understood that making such an important game is no small thing, which is why they are defending the work of years.