During the trial of the FTC with MicrosoftPete Hines of Bethesda confirmed that the next game of Indiana Jones developed by MachineGames will be exclusive to Xbox and pc. Hines was talking about how he operated Bethesda before and after its acquisition by Microsoft.

revealed that Bethesda had an agreement with Disney to launch the game Indiana Jones on various platforms. However, when Microsoft acquired Bethesdathe agreement was modified so that the game was exclusive to Xbox and pc. Microsoft has respected previous exclusivity agreements, as in the case of deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyowhich were temporary console exclusives in PS5.

FTC lawyer questioning Bethesda’s Pete Hines confirms that Disney had a deal for an Indiana Jones game that’d be for multiple consoles. Hines confirms. FTC says deal was amended post-acquisition to be Xbox only for consoles. — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 22, 2023

The latest games of Bethesda now they are being exclusive to the ecosystem of Microsoftas redfall. Director Harvey Smith mentioned that a version of redfall for PS5 before Microsoft canceled it to make it an exclusive release of Xbox and pc.

The game of Indiana Jones it was revealed in 2021, but the launch pads were not publicly announced. Todd Howard is the executive producer of the game and mentioned that it will be a “combination of different genres”.

