A few days ago a controversy was released regarding the next launch arkane, redfall, Well, a rumor began to emerge through the networks that left the fans speechless. That was precisely because the physical version of the game would not include a disc in the box, but a code; and now her own Bethesda He has come out to clear up this whole matter at once.

Through the official website of the company, it is confirmed that the standard version of the video game will have its disc included, which will be used to run the game and also run them as a kind of key. On the other hand, the improvement of bite backas well as the computer and Game Pass, obviously they will not have the disc for reasons that do not need to be commented on.

2/4 The physical retail version of the Redfall Xbox standard edition does come with a Blu-Ray disc. The Bite Back Upgrade can be purchased separately. Within the Bite Back Upgrade, you will find a code that grants you the Bite Back Upgrade in-game items. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) February 17, 2023

Something that cannot be changed and some consider it a failure, is that redfall It will have a permanent connectivity function, so users will have to have a connection during all their games. The worst thing is that even the campaign is not saved from this, so if the servers ever go down the game will be unusable.

Remember that the game launches on May 2 on Xbox Series X / S and PC. It also reaches GamePass the same day.

Via: Bethesda

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, this type of decision is a bit scary, as it may be the first step for the physical format to die. Well, in this industry if one takes the first step, the others follow to reduce costs.