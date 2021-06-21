The video game was confirmed earlier in the year, but it was not at E3 2021 for Xbox and Bethesda.

Not a few were left waiting during the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 for a new preview of MachineGames’ Indiana Jones video game presented in January, and it seems it will take a long time to see it again. Since Bethesda They wanted to answer questions from the American press, recalling that the video game is in very early stages of development.

We literally just announced the deal, you can imagine how advanced it isPete hines“Obviously, we literally just announced the deal, so you can imagine how advanced the game is, “said Pete Hines, vice president of Bethesda, in A chat Recent with GameSpot collected by the GamingBolt portal. “[Sus responsables] they are in a very, very, very early stage regarding the development of the Indiana Jones video game, “added the executive.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

In this way, it is made more or less clear from the Bethesda executive that it is not among Bethesda’s plans to show the video game in the short term.

Indiana Jones was confirmed by Bethesda and LucasFilm Games in parallel to the presentation of a new Star Wars video game signed by the creators of The Division, a move with which the Disney division showed its future plans to continue partnering with great teams from the industry. In this development of Indiana Jones also intervenes Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios, although it was later made clear that his priority will be with The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, the latter present at E3 2021 with a release date.

If you want to know more about Indiana Jones, you can take a look at a special video with Toni Piedrabuena and Chema Mansilla in which we talked about what we can expect from the creators of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus with this project. For his part, Álvaro Castellano reflected days later on why he thinks Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game was unthinkable just two years ago.

Although it still does not have confirmed launch platforms, it is expected that Indiana Jones will also reach Xbox Game Pass, a Microsoft subscription service that you can join these days by paying one euro for the first three months.

More on: Indiana Jones, Indiana Jones [Bethesda], Bethesda, Xbox Game Studios, and Lucasfilm Games.