Bethesda Bans DOOM Mod ‘Thatcher’s Techbase’ developed by Jim Purvis, from the list of certified ones, following some reports on its political content. After all, it was already quite clear from the name who the absolute protagonist of the mod was, but evidently for some people to find themselves in fighting a resurrected Thatcher demon for the occasion was too much .

Ban on satire

For those who don’t know her, Margaret Thatcher was the British Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990 and died in 2013. His is a controversial and much discussed figure.between those who consider her the destroyer of the English welfare state and those who believe that she made a decisive contribution to projecting the reign of Elizabeth II towards the future.

That being said, Thatcher’s Techbase has been around for years and he never hid his satirical intentionsso its contents were fairly well known. The problem arose from the new mod sharing features built into the DOOM and DOOM 2 bundle, which has allowed many to distribute their works directly into the two gameseven on consoles, thus reaching a much wider audience.

Evidently someone must not have appreciated the possibility of urinate on the Iron Lady’s grave (Thatcher’s best-known nickname).

It was Purvis himself who reported the ban of the modreporting the “educational message” he received from Bethesda, which called him to follow the official guidelines established for mod content.

Of course Thatcher’s Techbase is still downloadable from official website and someone even re-uploaded it into the Bethesda database, where it will likely remain for a short while.