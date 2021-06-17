According to Bethesda, the exclusivity of Starfield will allow the game to be “better”, but will leave many fans without the opportunity to enjoy it.

Xbox Y Bethesda opened their first joint conference in E3 2021 with Starfield, a exclusive title for PC and Xbox Series X | S. As the game will not be available on PS5, Pete hines, CEO of Bethesda, He apologized with the PayStation community.

If you’re a Game Pass member, you’ll be able to play Starfield on PC from day one.Pete knows that exclusivity is irritating for many people, but reiterated that there is not much he can do about it. “I can’t spend too much time focused on what we’re not doing,” said the Bethesda boss. He also understands that people will feel sad for exclusivity, especially those who closely follow the company’s work.

As an alternative, Pete hines mentioned Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s service that has several titles available on Xbox. As Game Pass is also available on PC, Pete proposed it as a solution for the entire PlayStation community. He also reminded gamers of the importance of having the catalog of games available from his first day launch, allowing subscribers to enjoy their favorite titles, without waiting any more days.

However, being an exclusive game its not all bad. According Todd howard, producer of Bethesda, making the title only for Xbox and PC, will allow Starfield to be a better product. We don’t know what he’s talking about at the moment, but it’s confirmed that Starfield will be a more intense RPG than previous Bethesda projects, offering hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Is it okay that Starfield is an Xbox exclusive? The title will arrive on November 22, 2022, and will be available since the first day on Game Pass.

