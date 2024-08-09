With more than 30 years of history, DOOM is one of the most important series in video games. As such, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to hear that Bethesda has announced a new collection that includes all the main installments, as well as a replica of the BFG that all fans must have

During QuakeCon, id Software revealed the new DOOM Anthology for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. This is a collection that includes Doom, Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016) and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Editionthat is, the entire DOOM series for just $79.99. Likewise, pre-orders for the physical edition of this package are already available.

The physical edition includes a special steelbook, all six games, as well as a 5-inch BFG replica with LED lights and stand. This is what Bethesda had to say about it:

“The DOOM Anthology takes players through over three decades of demon slaying, from the classic games that popularized the first-person shooter genre, to the reboot of the fan-favorite franchise and its sequel. Wield an arsenal of powerful weapons as you battle hordes of demons on Mars, on Earth, and in Hell in [seis] critically acclaimed games: DOOM (1993), DOOM II, DOOM 64, DOOM 3, DOOM (2016), and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition.”

Now, it is important to mention that The physical edition does not include all the games on the disc or cartridgesince the box includes codes to download each of these titles, which is a shame, and surely will not be to the liking of many players.

While pre-orders for the DOOM Anthology are now available on Bethesda’s official site, there is currently no exact release date for the collection, and It has only been mentioned that it will begin to be sent to buyers from next November 2024.. In related topics, you can learn more about DOOM: The Dark Ages here. Likewise, DOOM now run inside DOOM.

Author’s Note:

DOOM is a great series. The only title I haven’t played is DOOM 3but the rest of the experiences are very good. If you haven’t had the chance to experience some of these titles, don’t hesitate, each of the installments is well worth it.

Via: Bethesda