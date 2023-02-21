Bethesda just announced Mighty Dooma top-down shooter for mobile that you can control with one finger and stars the new Minislayer.

Mighty Doom It has already started its pre-registration stage and will be released on March 21 and is available on both Android and iOS. This production was developed by Alpha Dog Studios and will challenge players to run and make their way through hordes of demons that want to kill you.

To be able to play before anyone else and, for sure, get rewards when this title comes out, you can pre-register on this page of Bethesda Games.

Source: Bethesda

Now, those who play this video game on its release date of March 21 until April 20, will receive a Minislayer pack which comes with free equipment and exclusive weapon skins:

Baron of Hell weapon skin for the heavy barrel

Cacodemon Weapon Skin for the Missile Launcher

3 equipment keys

1 weapon key

80 crystals

What you should know about Mighty Doom

The protagonist of Mighty Doom It’s the minislayer a small character who is powerful and clearly inspired by the doom slayer. This little toy comes to life after an unknown energy destroys the factory and he is transported to an alternate dimension where he will have to kill demons that took Daisy, his rabbit.

Now, handling the Minislayer will be easy since it is only necessary to use one finger. Also, players must get legendary weapons, improved equipment and skills. This task will be easy for us because there are many enemies looking for you and wanting to kill you.

On the other hand, this is the beginning of an animated universe for Doom which is an alternate reality of the video game of the same name that is inspired by collectible toys.

Also, if you are a member of the Slayers Club, you will receive an exclusive design for the protagonist of the game, it is only necessary to log in to the video game and link the accounts. Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.