This week they have started some changes implemented by Xbox in the studios that they now own, the first is to mention the final retirement date of the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotickwho must now leave the company next December 29. And although that is a strong announcement, things continue to change in terms of leadership, one of the divisions that has been present is neither more nor less than Bethesda.

According to a new memo distributed by The Verge, Bethesda and ZeniMax Studios They will also have a new studio director. Whoever gave the announcement is Matt Booty, Xbox Game Studios Supervisor, Bethesda and now Activision Blizzard also. Making it known that the chosen person is Jill Braff to assume such an important position within the million-dollar company.

Here what was mentioned:

Jill has extensive experience in gaming and entertainment, with previous roles at Nintendo, Sega, Glu Mobile, Home Shopping Network, and Warner Bros. building the online and marketing business for the Ellen DeGeneres Show. She was our integration work lead when ZeniMax/Bethesda joined Xbox, and through that work, she got to know many of their teams and leaders well. Jill will be responsible for leading the ZeniMax/Bethesda game development teams, which will continue to operate as limited integration entities, as well as continuing to oversee the Microsoft Casual Games team.

It is worth mentioning that Todd Howard, Todd Vaughn, Matt Firor, Paul Jensen and Heather Cooper They will continue to be important parts of the studio in terms of development and also creative decisions for all the games they are playing. But braff He will be the one who provides supervision from time to time for a little more corporate touches, deciding whether in the end certain project proposals go through the quality process.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: With these changes, it is expected that Xbox will somehow return to the relevance that previously identified it very well, just by announcing the Blade game by Arkane Lyon there is already a glimmer of hope. Now we just have to wait for what this company will offer us in the coming years.